St. Pete Fourth of July fireworks display wows large crowd at the pier

Thousands of people braved the heat at the St. Pete Pier Fourth of July celebration Thursday, and it all ended with a spectacular fireworks show.

America’s birthday was a time to celebrate with music, dancing and other festive activities.

"I love celebrating independence around people that care about it and people that are passionate about the USA," said Elizabeth Garcia, a visitor from West Palm Beach. "We love it. We love it."

Garcia comes to Tampa Bay from West Palm Beach every summer, and she likes spending Independence Day at the St. Pete Pier. She’s hardly alone.

Local singer Britney Moné and her guitarist Parriss Nathan Hall finished their musical set earlier in the afternoon at the pier, and they said they love playing for the crowds.

"I asked for this date. I was like I want to be out here on July 4 because everybody’s going to be out here. I love the festivities," said Moné. "That’s one thing I was looking for. I was looking for people in their red, white and their blue and just repping America."

They shared what the day means to them.

"Other than coming up in America and just the general vibe that Independence Day brings, I would say every time that we get to celebrate our Independence is important," said Hall.

Every year since 2021, the St. Pete Pier has hosted an Independence Day event, adding food trucks and live bands.

READ: 'Boom by the Bay' Fourth of July fireworks celebration lights up downtown Tampa

"It’s been growing every year after COVID. Every single year it just hits record attendance numbers," said Ferdian Jap, the event manager at the St. Pete Pier.

The appeal is easy to see as hundreds of people set up their chairs for a waterfront view of a show months in the making.

"It’s hot. It’s a lot of work, but it’s definitely worth it when you see kids and parents, fireworks and their faces lit up," said Jap. "It’s all worth it in the end."

The night wrapped up with a 20-minute grand finale of fireworks in red, white and blue.

"Freedom, being able to celebrate with the people that you love and being able to do what you want because it’s the USA," said Garcia as she shared what the holiday means to her.

People who aren’t from the U.S. also said they enjoy the atmosphere of the July 4 celebrations. The pier event manager said he hopes the event continues to grow, so they can hopefully attract a national music headliner.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter