St. Pete home deemed 'uninhabitable' after fire causes significant damage

A St. Petersburg home in the Coquina Key neighborhood was deemed "uninhabitable" after a fire on Friday, fire crews said.

St. Pete Fire Rescue said they responded to the reported structure fire in the 4300 block of Menhaden Drive Southeast at around 5 p.m. Crews said they found heavy smoke and towering flames coming from an attached carport on the west side of the single-story home.

Firefighters worked to control the blaze, which reached more than 30 feet and extended into the backyard, setting a large tree on fire as well, according to SPFR officials.

According to officials, firefighters confined the flames to a single outer room and the attached carport, but the home had significant smoke damage.

The heat from the carport fire also caused the exterior siding of the neighboring home to melt, but fire officials said the interior of that house wasn't damaged.

The residents of the home that was extensively damaged were able to evacuate before firefighters arrived, according to SPFR. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters with the department remained at the scene after the fire was extinguished to make sure all hot spots were out and to help the displaced residents. A fire investigator also responded to determine what caused the fire.