St. Pete leaders discuss increased Trop repair costs

It’s one of the most visual representations of the toll Hurricane Milton took on an already storm-ravaged St. Pete: Hurricane Milton’s 105 miles per hour winds ripped Tropicana Field’s roof off, tearing it to shreds and leaving the stadium in ruins.

The backstory:

On Thursday, St. Pete City Council will discuss approving about $5 million for repairs. This price tag includes increasing the price of the contract with BMS CAT to continue remediation and protective work by about $1.7 million.

The stadium won’t be fully weatherproofed until December, so this would allow crews to continue daily maintenance, including extracting standing water as needed following rain events, regularly monitoring and maintaining leak diverters and collection basins that have been installed, continuing to clean and sanitize affected areas and continuing to clean affected concourse flooring areas.

Crews would also install containment areas and nearly 5,000 ceiling tiles to further separate conditioned and non-conditioned spaces. They’ll vacuum and clean debris from activity above, spray exposed metal with rust inhibitor and cover and protect the seating.

Council will also look at expanding the architect engineering agreement with Associated Space Design, Inc. Thursday to include mechanical, plumbing, structural engineering and architectural elements of the building and construction administration services for the repairs of damages to the Trop excluding roof repairs. This would increase the contract by $283,390.

By the numbers:

City leaders will also vote on accepting the cost for the metal panel repair and replacement on the inside and outside the stadium, which is around $2.35 million. City staff recommended transferring $2.9 million from the unappropriated balance of the Disaster Short Term Financing 2025 Fund to the General Capital Improvement Fund because under its contract, Hennessy AECOM Hunt would also be obligated to fix other damage like sports lighting, catwalk electric and lighting protection, audio/video and data, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire protection and security, playing field specialties and architectural finishes and that’s not included in the amount for the metal panels. That cost is estimated at $563,050.

What's next:

City Council approved nearly $23 million for the new roof in April, part of the $56 million price tag to fix the stadium. Prep work on the thicker roof is scheduled for mid-June, with installation in August. The hope is to have the roof done by the end of the year.

Crews have to wait until the roof is finished, though, to start most of the other repairs, like installing new turf and fixing the audio and visual pieces in the Trop.

On Wednesday, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said he’s optimistic that the Trop is still on track to reopen either on Opening Day next year, or "very shortly thereafter." A lot of it depends on this hurricane season, he said. Manfred said his fingers were crossed.

At the April meeting, several council members expressed a lack of trust in the team’s ownership after the Rays pulled the plug on the new stadium deal earlier this year. They also had concerns about the repairs’ steep price tag, and said they’d rather spend the money on people in the community still recovering from the storms. Council members noted, though, they’re legally obligated to fix the Trop.

Due to the missed season at the Trop, the lease now extends until the end of 2028. Insurance will cover some of the repair costs, and the city is hoping FEMA will reimburse them for some of the costs too.

