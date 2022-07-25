St. Pete man accused of stealing over 100 bronze vases from graves at cemetery

article

Pinellas deputies arrested a man accused of stealing more than 100 bronze vases from grave sites at a St. Petersburg cemetery in order to sell them for scrap metal.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said from July 12 to July 13, over 125 of the vases were removed from cemetery plots at Memorial Park Funeral Home, located at 5750 49th Street North.

The vases were affixed to concrete headstones on grave sites throughout the cemetery to allow for flowers to be placed as ornamental decorations, investigators said.

The removal of the vases resulted in a loss of approximately $150,000, according to the sheriff's office.

On July 21, deputies responded to a local scrap metal yard and recovered 124 of the stolen bronze vases. Detectives were able to identify 31-year-old Douglas Deck as the suspect who sold the vases to the scrap yard for a total payout of $1,149.60.

Detectives arrested Deck on July 23 and charged him with four counts of dealing in stolen property and one count of damage or removal of a tomb or monument. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance after he was found to be in possession of .25 grams of fentanyl during his arrest.