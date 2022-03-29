St. Pete man arrested after shooting family member multiple times, police say

St. Pete police arrested a shooting victim's relative, saying he is facing an attempted murder charge.

Before 3 a.m. Tuesday, police said a 39-year-old man was dropped off at Bayfront Health. They said he had multiple gunshot wounds and is in critical condition.

Detectives said the shooting occurred at a home, located at 4110 Burlington Avenue North. Officers arrested 41-year-old Larry Brown, adding that the suspect and victim are family members.

They said an argument led up to the shooting. No other information was provided.