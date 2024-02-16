St. Pete man plows through traffic cones, hits Road Ranger vehicle: FHP

A St. Petersburg man faces drunk driving charges after ramming into a Road Ranger on I-4 overnight, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators say the Road Ranger was stopped along the interstate just east of Branch Forbes Road helping with an earlier crash.

Cones were up and all of the truck's emergency lights were on.

Troopers say Vladislav Sushchik, 24, drove through the cones and hit the Road Ranger's vehicle.

Luckily, the ranger wasn't seriously injured and didn't need to go to the hospital.

Shushchik was checked out but then arrested for DUI, and driving with a suspended license from a previous DUI arrest.

