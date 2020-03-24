St. Pete mayor considers stay-at-home order for city, but says governor should provide 'statewide uniformity'

On his social media accounts, Mayor Rick Kriseman announced he supported the idea of a statewide stay-at-home order to avoid "inconsistencies" if local municipalities move forward with their own order first.

He said it would be best if Governor Ron DeSantis made the first move and provide "statewide uniformity."

The St. Petersburg mayor issued the following statement:

"A statewide, uniform, reasonable order limiting non-essential movement and activity will better protect Floridians and prove far more effective at flattening the curve than multiple policies among 67 counties and hundreds of cities and towns.

Only Governor DeSantis can mitigate inconsistencies and confusion by ordering Floridians to 'stay at home' as soon as possible.

Without such an order, St. Petersburg and municipalities across the state are likely to move forward on their own."

DeSantis announced his hesitation to initiate a statewide stay-at-home order, saying it would be best to target counties that are hardest hit by the coronavirus. On Monday, he said about a third of Florida's 67 counties have no confirmed cases.

“In New York (City), when they did the stay-at-home order, what did people do? A lot of people fled the city and they are going to stay with their parents or fly (out),” DeSantis said during a press conference.

Because of that, DeSantis issued an executive order requiring a 14-day isolation for those who traveled from the New York City, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Without a statewide order, cities and the 67 counties in Florida have had to make their own moves. In Miami-Dade and Broward counties, where the disease has spread into the community, non-essential businesses were ordered to close.

In Hillsborough County, officials on the Emergency Police Group voted to postpone a decision for a stay-at-home order. The group includes some county commissioners, the three mayors from Temple Terrace, Plant City and Tampa, as well as the school board chair and Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Mayor Jane Castor urged her colleagues not to wait on the governor, but, ultimately a motion was passed to further study a stay-at-home order, with a possible 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.

The policy group is scheduled to meet again Thursday.

