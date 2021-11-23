St. Pete officer charged with DUI after crashing into power poles

A St. Petersburg officer is accused of driving under the influence and crashing into power poles while off-duty, the police department said.

According to St. Pete police, 26-year-old Officer Cody Csendom was driving his personal vehicle eastbound on Big Bend Road in Riverview around 3:15 a.m. on Monday when he drove off the road and hit several TECO power poles.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies arrested Csendom for driving under the influence with property damage. He was not injured in the crash.

St. Pete police said Csendom was removed from his patrol duties and placed on administrative duty until his criminal charge is resolved in court.

After the criminal charge is resolved, then the St. Petersburg Police Office of Professional Standards will conduct an internal investigation to determine potential disciplinary consequences, the agency said.

Csendom was sworn as a St. Pete police officer in March 2017, according to the department. He is assigned to the K9 unit.