St. Pete police arrest man who stabbed his brother, they say

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News
Booking image for Jerald Nelson

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A St. Petersburg man was arrested for stabbing his adult brother with a kitchen knife, police said.

St. Pete police arrested 37-year-old Jerald Nelson Thursday for attempted murder. Officers arrived at the home in the 2000 block of Queensboro Avenue South after receiving a report of the stabbing.

They said the two adult brothers were in an altercation when Nelson stabbed the victim in the chest and threatened another relative. 

The victim had a serious but non-life threatening injury and was taken to a hospital.
 