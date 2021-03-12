St. Pete police arrest man who stabbed his brother, they say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A St. Petersburg man was arrested for stabbing his adult brother with a kitchen knife, police said.
St. Pete police arrested 37-year-old Jerald Nelson Thursday for attempted murder. Officers arrived at the home in the 2000 block of Queensboro Avenue South after receiving a report of the stabbing.
They said the two adult brothers were in an altercation when Nelson stabbed the victim in the chest and threatened another relative.
The victim had a serious but non-life threatening injury and was taken to a hospital.