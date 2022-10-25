St. Pete police chief: Semi packed with drugs were being delivered to Bay Area from California every week

article

Across the Tampa Bay area, a group of agencies joined together to address violent crimes and shootings, leading them to the arrests of dozens of people and halting a weekly drug shipment from California where semi-trucks were filled with narcotics., officials said.

During a press conference Tuesday, Chief Anthony Holloway of the St. Petersburg Police Department said one to two tractor-trailers were coming per week from California to Hillsborough County, carrying marijuana and other narcotics since at least January. The operation could have been going on for much longer.

Those shipments would be picked up and delivered across the Tampa Bay area and Central Florida, officials said.

In January, Chief Holloway said the agency began looking at the violent crimes and shootings within the city. Ultimately, the vice and narcotics department said those incidents were related to drug sales.

"After we saw that, we reached out to other agencies in our area," he explained. The FBI, ATF, Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney's Office, Clearwater and Tampa police, along with the sheriff's offices in Manatee, Pinellas and Hillsborough teamed up.

Just in the past two weeks, the task force seized about 1,800 pounds of marijuana worth about $3 million in street value, plus 42 grams of crack cocaine, 18 grams of heroin mixed with fentanyl, and several vehicles.

In total, 130 subpoenas and 130 arrest warrants were issued. Twenty suspects were arrested. In addition to the drugs, Chief Holloway said 14 guns were seized, including an AR-15 that ended up being connected to two shootings, one of which occurred in Hillsborough County.

"Someone who thinks they are going to replace this group, well think again," the police chief said. "This is the message we want to send out to the Bay Area, we will not tolerate this."

The chief added that this is the first of several drug rings they've targeted.

"We weren’t going after the people on the street corner," he said. "We were going after the people that were causing harm to our community. These are the men and women who were trying to destroy our community."