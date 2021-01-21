St. Pete police detain suspect in deadly shooting

article

St. Petersburg police say they have detained a suspect in Wednesday's shooting that left one man dead.

Investigators say they received a 911 call around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday with a report that a person had been shot in the 3500 block of 4th Ave S.

When officers responded to the scene, they found 29-year-old Mitchell Collins critically injured.

PREVIOUS: St. Petersburg police investigate death on 4th Ave. S

Collins was rushed to Bayfront Health hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the suspect left the scene of the shooting but was later located by officers. He has not been identified.

Advertisement

Investigators believe the two men were familiar with each other and got involved in an altercation that led to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact St. Pete police at 727-893-7780 or by sending an anonymous message by texting the letters "SPPD" to TIP-411.