Man found dead inside car parked in St. Pete alley, police say

article

Overnight, a man was found dead inside a vehicle in a South St. Pete alley, prompting a death investigation.

Police said there are suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death as of Wednesday morning. They said he was found near the intersection of 15th Avenue South and 26th Street. Holes were seen in a white vehicle's door and window at the scene, but officers have not said whether those were caused by bullets.

The man has not been publicly identified by police. The events leading up to his death remain under investigation.

Advertisement

No other information was provided.

