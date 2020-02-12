St. Pete police looking for driver of red car after deadly weekend crash

article

St. Pete police believe they may have a person of interest in a deadly crash from over the weekend.

They're looking for 38-year-old Keith White Jr. and his red 2005 Hyundai. It was last seen parked outside the Lamplighter Motel in Tampa.

Surveillance footage shows there is damage to the bumper and the right tail-light is missing.

Investigators believe White may have information about a crash on Saturday that killed 24-year-old motorcyclist Brendan Hawkins. The 24-year-old was speeding down 5th Avenue S when he collided with the back of a red car as it was turning left.

If you recognize White or his car, contact St. Pete police.