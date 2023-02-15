St. Pete police make second arrest in December shooting death of 15-year-old boy

article

A second suspect was arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a St. Petersburg teen back in December, police announced Wednesday.

St. Pete police arrested 18-year-old David Moore on a murder charge. On the night of December 29, police said 15-year-old Zykiquirio Lofton was walking near 9th Avenue South and 16th Street South when he was shot.

When officers arrived, they found the teen with a gunshot wound, and he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died. Investigators said Lofton would have turned 16 years old last month.

Zykiquiro Lofton (Photo: St. Pete Police)

The next day, police arrested 17-year-old Deonte Bishop on unrelated charges. During the course of the investigation, detectives said they were able to develop probable cause to charge Bishop in the shooting.

No other information was provided by police, including information on whether Moore or Bishop pulled the trigger that night. There is also no word on a possible motive.