St. Pete police searching for suspect who shot and killed 15-year-old boy

A teenager in St. Petersburg – who would've turned 16 years old next month – was fatally shot Thursday night.

The shooting occurred around 9:10 p.m. near the 1500 block of 9th Avenue South. When officers arrived they found 15-year-old Zy'Kiquiro Lofton, who was injured.

He was taken to a hospital, where he passed away.

Police said there is no suspect information as of Friday morning.

READ: Thief steals $25,000 worth of equipment from St. Pete landscaping business

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.