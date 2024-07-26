St. Pete police searching for driver in deadly crash

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Police in St. Petersburg are asking for help locating a man they say was involved in a deadly crash earlier this week.

Investigators say 26-year-old Herbert Jones was driving a blue Toyota Corolla eastbound on 22nd Avenue South at a high rate of speed around 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 14.

At the intersection of 22nd Avenue South and 13th Street South, police say a black Ford Edge driven by a 62-year-old Altamonte Springs man who was headed northbound on 13th Street South tried to make a westbound turn onto 22nd Avenue South.

Investigators say the approaching Toyota also crossed into the westbound lanes on 22nd Avenue South and the vehicles collided.

The Toyota rolled several times and Herbert Jones’s passenger, Jeremiah Jones, 20, was thrown from the car before it came to a stop.

Jeremiah Jones, who police say is not related to Herbert Jones, was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital, where he died Monday, July 15, of his injuries.

Initially, investigators were not sure who was driving the Toyota, but have since determined that Herbert Jones was the driver.

Anyone with information about Herbert Jones' whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780, or to remain anonymous, text "SPPD" + your tip to TIP411.

The driver of the Edge remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to SPPD.

