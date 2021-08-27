St. Pete police search for motorcyclist who fled from traffic stop

article

Officers in St. Petersburg are asking for the public's help in tracking down a motorcyclist who was pulled over for speeding, but then sped away from police.

Police they were conducting a traffic operation on Tyrone Boulevard when the unidentified man was stopped for speeding over 80 mph. Then, they said he fled "at even a higher rate of speed while blowing through red lights all the way down."

They said he sped from Tyrone Boulevard to 66th Street, which is over 4 miles.

Officers said they will charge him with fleeing, speeding and reckless driving.

Anyone with information his identity, his motorcycle or the license plate is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.