St. Pete police surprise families with $100 gift cards for the holidays

article

All day long, police in St. Petersburg drove around, spreading holiday cheer for families -- with $100 gift cards.

They teamed up with community partners, including Maher Chevrolet and James Flynn, a local attorney. They visited homes and making other stops at local businesses, but they started their holiday deliveries Tuesday morning at Starling School & Day Care.

Those on the receiving end of those gift cards were identified by police as someone who needed extra help this holiday season.

“It’s big,” said Vanessa Alouidor, a mother. “You guys keep doing what you’re doing because you have a great impact on these kiddos’ lives.”

There were about 50 stops throughout the day with police spreading a little more holiday hope with every stop.

