St. Pete Science Festival to inspire love of science through virtual event

The St. Pete Science Festival is gearing up for another year of inspiring young minds through hands-on learning activities.

The 11th annual Festival will take place on Saturday, October 17. The event, which typically draws thousands to downtown St. Pete, will take place virtually due to the pandemic.

Organizers hope to share the wonder of science via its free online event, featuring interactive and fun activities for all ages.

The event emphasizes STEAM – science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics – while helping people relate how science applies to their daily lives.

For more information, visit their https://stpetescifest.org/.