St. Pete shoppers take advantage of Sunrise Sale — in pajamas

article

Shoppers got an early start Thursday morning for the 49th annual Sunrise Sale in downtown St. Petersburg.

Shoppers donned their pajamas and hit the stores as the sun came up with the hopes of snagging all the best deals at local shops.

Known as St. Pete’s largest pajama party, the Sunrise Sale attracts shoppers from all over the state and even outside of Florida. The goal is to give local businesses the opportunity to shine.

Many shoppers were awake before dawn to catch discounts on their favorite merchandise, along with breakfast food, coffee, and mimosas throughout the downtown St. Pete's area.

READ: Shore Acres opens revitalized rec center to public

The Sunrise Sale will last throughout the day with over two dozen shops participating.

To see the full map of stores and restaurants participating in the sale, visit: www.stpetedowntownbiz.com/sunrise-sale