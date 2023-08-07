St. Pete Theatre Company American Stage hosts bilingual production 'La Gringa'

It’s a story of finding identity, and it’s taking the stage for a final week at American Stage in St. Petersburg through Aug. 13.

La Gringa captures the Puerto Rican experience in a 90-minute play for all audiences. It's the longest running off-broadway show.

After decades, the show in St. Pete is the first time it has been bilingual.

The heartwarming and hilarious tale of family, tradition and belonging is played by a diverse cast.

Showtimes remaining include Wednesday and Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday evening at 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

American Stage is located at 163 3rd St N, St. Petersburg, FL 33701.

