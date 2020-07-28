St. Petersburg Distillery keeps spirits high using Florida sugar, citrus

The St. Petersburg Distillery is a family-owned operation that’s been producing craft spirits in Pinellas County since 2014.

This year they expect to produce about 20,000 cases of product.

The distillery uses locally sourced ingredients whenever possible. That includes Florida-grown sugar for their Old St. Pete Righteous Rum and oranges for their Tipplers’s Orange Liqueur.

“Not only are we a craft distillery, but we make every effort to support Florida, to make sure we are buying out ingredients from Florida, and that we are hiring folks in the area to support our brands to sell in our community,” says senior vice president, Skip Ragan.

A big expansion is in the works, including more for customers to see at the distillery.

To see St. Petersburg Distillery’s full lineup of products, visit https://stpetersburgdistillery.com/.