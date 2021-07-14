St. Petersburg ‘floating classroom’ offers educational cruise around Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center recently launched eco-tours on its newly acquired eco-vessel, which is a floating classroom for all ages.

Guests aboard the floating classroom can learn about the ecosystem of Tampa Bay, the history of the Bay and the importance of keeping it healthy. They also have an opportunity to explore the state of marine life in a fun, educational way.

Activities include a fisheries trawl, bird spotting as well as dolphin and manatee identification.

The boat tours are 75 minutes long and leave four times a day, seven days a week at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets are available online or in-person at the Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center, which is located on the St. Petersburg Pier.

