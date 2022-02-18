Future of Albert Whitted Airport up in the air amid impact study

On Friday, St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch addressed a study he's called for to evaluate the economic and community impact of keeping Albert Whitted Airport or possibly redeveloping the 119-acre, city-owned property.

"At this stage we're seeking data and information. Calling for this study does not mean we have a specific plan for this site," Mayor Welch explained.

It does, however, open up possibilities beyond hangers and paved runways. Mayor Welch offers a clue as to his preferences.

"It could be everything from the extension of our waterfront south, to some expansion of USF, the Marine Science Center, there's a lot of possibilities. Let’s look at best use going forward for 119 acres," Welch said.

What about a potential site for the Rays?

"It is not driving the conversation but it’s an important element," he said.

Meanwhile, the talks are creating some turbulence within the airport community.

"The mayor seems to be misguided he seems to have an animus against the airport I don’t understand," stated Rand Snell, a local pilot.

"It continues to throw doubt in minds of potential customers that would relocate, a potential business that might want to come to St. Petersburg," said Jack Tunstill chairman of the Albert Whitted Advisory Committee.

Advertisement

There’s no timetable as to when the study will be finished. The mayor did note he does not want the site to become a bunch of high-rise condos.