St. Petersburg Museum of History asks for submissions of African American and LGBTQIA+ history

The St. Petersburg Museum of History is asking community members to submit images, objects, documents, and personal stories in an effort to build its archive of African American and LGBTQIA+ histories.

The museum holds the official archive of the city, including directories of resident addresses dating back 100 years. The archive holds photos, letters, personal belongings, birth, death and marriage certificates, and more.

"Our historians have spent hours reading everything from diaries to love letters, to find out how St. Petersburg and Pinellas County and Tampa Bay grew," said Executive Director Rui Farias. "So, in this collection, we depend completely on these personal stories. These are first-person resources. These are primary resources that can be used. And we want to expand and add to that collection."

Despite holding a wealth of the city and county's history, the museum is looking for more to add to the collection.

Historians hope residents – past and present – will submit images, objects, and documents, as well as personal stories to be archived in the collection.

"We are able to create exhibits and share the stories of our past because of the fascinating items donated to the Museum over the years," said Farias. "Whether it's an old photograph, a cherished keepsake from a past hotel or attraction, or a love letter, those items help us dig deeper into our unique history… We've discovered that families have these items passed down from generation to generation and don't know what to do with them. This is why we're here – to make sure the stories of our residents are saved and shared."

Items that are not on display at the museum will be archived in a collection vault at the Museum's Archival Library, which is open to the public.

Guests, researchers, students and journalists use the donated photos and documents to learn about the city's past.

Oral histories and stories are recorded and saved in the museum's archives, as well. Anyone in the African American and LGBTQIA+ community can donate testimonials or oral history recordings that illustrate their personal stories from the past and present St. Petersburg.

Anyone wishing to donate items should contact the Museum's Archives & Collections Manager, Jessy Breckenridge, at 727-894-1052, ext. 203 or email Jessica@SPMOH.org.