St. Petersburg nurse helps kids and teens battling cystic fibrosis at All Children’s Hospital

A St. Petersburg nurse is on the front lines. She's providing essential help and improving the health of children and teens.

Nurse Jean Polasky said visiting patients like Drew Deiuliis is the highlight of her day.

READ: 'It was made for me': Tampa nurse has worked for TGH for almost 40 years

"Every time we have clinic, I always feel like I get to reap the benefits of us helping each family overcome obstacles," shared Polasky. "And that's the reward, really, is just seeing them grow."

Polasky has worked as a nurse for 16 years at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

Nurse Jean Polasky gives Drew Deiuliis a checkup.

"I worked in the ICU for a little bit, and then I moved to the medical surgical unit, where we took care of cystic fibrosis patients on the floor. That's where I really found my passion and really enjoyed taking care of that group of patients," Polasky explained.

She recalled how she connected with her passion.

"My mom was very sick when I was young, and I remember being at the bedside and just wanting to help," said Polasky. "And that really inspired me to become a nurse, is just wanting to help."

Polasky wanted to help her mom when she was sick.

Nursing is somewhat of a family business for her.

"I love being a nurse. I always knew I'd be a nurse from a very young age. My grandma was a World War II Army nurse. And then she went from there to be a NICU nurse," Polasky stated.

READ: COVID-19 variants called FLiRT are spreading across US

For the past eight years, she's been working in the Cystic Fibrosis Center. Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disorder that causes problems with breathing and digestion for children and teens.

Polasky's grandmother was a WWII Army nurse.

"We have a team here that educates early, and we try to just, help these patients as much as we can, advocate for them, get them what they need," Polasky added.

The family atmosphere has been a big help for Jordan Deiuliis, Drew's mom.

According to Polasky, she loves being a nurse.

"I'm 100 percent certain his health," said Deiuliis. "He wouldn't be where he is today without this team for sure.

"Just to see them become empowered, and it's just incredible, human experience that we get to witness," said Polasky. "And that's what makes our job just so amazing here in the cystic fibrosis clinic at All Children's."

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter