Man arrested in 2021 St. Petersburg murder stemming from fight between roommates

The St. Petersburg Police Department made an arrest in a 2021 murder that they say stemmed from a fight between two roommates.

According to SPPD, Keondre Flournoy, 28, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Qareeb Muhammad, 47, on December 29, 2021.

Flournoy and Muhammad had been roommates and were involved in a fight when Flournoy shot Muhammad. His body was found in a vacant lot in the 2100 block of 17th Avenue South, according to police.

SPPD said Flournoy has been in jail since November 2022 on unrelated charges. The new charge was added on Tuesday.