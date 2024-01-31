Expand / Collapse search

St. Petersburg police investigating crash that killed bicyclist

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A man in his late 60s or 70s was the victim of a fatal crash in St. Petersburg on Wednesday morning, according to police.

Officers say they responded to the 1800 block of 76th Place North just after 7 a.m.

The driver involved stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to officials.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.