St. Petersburg police investigating crash that killed bicyclist
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A man in his late 60s or 70s was the victim of a fatal crash in St. Petersburg on Wednesday morning, according to police.
Officers say they responded to the 1800 block of 76th Place North just after 7 a.m.
READ: Fatal Seminole motorcycle crash under investigation
The driver involved stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to officials.
Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.