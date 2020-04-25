St. Petersburg police investigating homicide after man found in street with gunshot wound

The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating after Brock Howze, 24, was found in the street on the 500 block of 80th Ave. N. suffering from a gunshot.

Police said they found Howze around 9:30 p.m. Friday night.

He was taken to the hospital where he died of injuries.

Detectives are actively working the case as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.

