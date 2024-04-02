Pinellas County Sheriff provides update, releases video from SPPD officer-involved shooting

According to officials, a convicted felon faces life in prison after shooting at civilians and St. Petersburg police officers on Saturday night.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri gave an update on the investigation on Tuesday afternoon and released video and bodycam footage related to the shooting. Gualtieri said that when 28-year-old Germaine Small shot inside a car and later shot at a partially blind man, it was a random act of violence.

According to law enforcement, police responded to the Shady Side Food Market located at 15th Avenue South around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers say Small had an interaction with an occupant in a newer model gray Honda Accord that pulled into the driveway of the market. Then, Small fired a handgun into the car and the Honda took off.

"You can hear, and you'll see it in the video, the tires squeal as soon as the shots fired," shared Gualtieri.

PCSO says it is still unknown why Small shot into the car or who was inside at the time.

Police say Small had a 9 mm Glock handgun with a 50-round drum for a magazine, which was illegal for him to possess since he is a felon. Small had been released from prison on March 2 after serving a nine year sentence for armed robbery.

SPPD says after Small was seen shooting at the market, he was also spotted shooting into a home in the 1600 block of 42nd Avenue South. According to authorities, a partially blind 70-year-old man lives in the home.

"He is just an innocent victim of this thing who Small tried to kill," said Sheriff Gualtieri.

According to the sheriff, Small tried to get the man's attention before he fired two rounds from his gun. The elderly man ran into his home and was not injured.

Officials say Small headed to 17th Avenue South and witnesses reported seeing him carry the gun with a towel wrapped around the drum.

Investigators say patrol officers Andre Sousa and Dale Johnson saw Small, and he ran away into a nearby lot on 40th St S. Small fired two rounds at officers, according to officials.

Sousa returned fire and hit Small on the cheek, causing Small to bleed. Gualtieri says Sousa fired 13 rounds from his gun at Small.

According to Sheriff Gualtieri, both officers acted appropriately under the circumstances.

"It goes as a credit to the training that they received by the Saint Petersburg Police Department and how they handled themselves in this and taking the guy into custody," explained Gualtieri.

Small was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and released on Monday. Small was taken to the county jail, according to authorities.

According to PCSO, Small was charged with:

Attempted murder of a law enforcement officer

Attempted first degree murder

Felon in possession of a firearm

He faces mandatory life in prison with no opportunity for release under Florida's prison release reoffender law.

