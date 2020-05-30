St. Petersburg rally for George Floyd draws large crowd

Hundreds of people gathered in St. Petersburg for a rally in honor of George Floyd Saturday afternoon.

The rally, which began around 2 p.m. stayed peaceful.

After chants and speeches, the protesters marched several blocks to the St. Petersburg Police Station, where the crowd held a moment of silence for Floyd.

Activist Bryce Thomas said, “My biggest message, I try to say it today, is love. That we really need to love our neighbors and until we love our neighbors, change is hard to find.”

Activists said Saturday’s turnout was encouraging. They said the rallies are important because it allows African-Americans and allies to stand in solidarity with one another.

