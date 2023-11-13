St. Petersburg man charged with shooting death of roommate

article

A man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of his roommate in St. Petersburg earlier this month, according to police.

Officers with the St. Petersburg Police Department responded to the 1000 block of 19th Avenue South on Sunday, November 5, after relatives found Julius Moore, 74, dead in his home from a gunshot wound.

Jimmy Lee Matthews, 55, was arrested and booked into the Hillsborough County jail on a second-degree murder charge in connection to Moore's death. Matthews was Moore's roommate.

FOX 13 previously spoke on the phone with Nicole Boyd, the step-daughter of the late Moore, who said the family is "heartbroken."