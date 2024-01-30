St. Pete middle school student arrested for bringing plastic gun to school: Police

A middle school student in St. Pete was arrested on Tuesday after police say they brought an airsoft plastic gun with ammunition rounds to school.

According to the St. Pete Police Department, a 13-year-old seventh grader at Bay Point Middle School was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon on school property and resisting without violence.

At 8:09 a.m. on Tuesday, school resource officers at Bay Point were notified about a potential weapon on campus. Officers discovered the airsoft gun. Police said the student did not make any threats.

The student will also face school consequences.