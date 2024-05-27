St. Petersburg teacher arrested for child abuse, police say

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A 68-year-old teacher at Head Start in St. Petersburg was arrested on Saturday, according to officials.

SPPD says Calvin Robinson teaches at the school located at 3600 Fairfield Ave South.

Officials say Robinson took a student to a bathroom on Friday just before 11:30 a.m. after the student was "acting out."

According to authorities, Robinson hit the student with an open hand multiple times while inside the bathroom. Police say the victim complained about the incident to school staff.

According to officers, there is video footage from security cameras inside the school of the incident.

According to St. Pete police, Robinson was charged with child abuse.

