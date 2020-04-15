St. Petersburg to close pickleball courts, skate parks Thursday

The city of St. Petersburg has taken stricter action to make sure people are physically distancing in the city’s parks. Some tennis courts and dog parks were already under lock and key in the city and, starting Thursday, pickleball courts and skate parks will be too.



Mayor Rick Kriseman made the announcement during his weekly coronavirus update on Facebook Live. He said people were not physically distancing and they had received a lot of complaints.

He also said approximately 1,800 businesses and individuals have applied to the city’s ‘Fighting Chance Fund,’ which gives $5,000 to small businesses in St. Petersburg that have been shut down by the coronavirus pandemic and $500 to their employees.

The city is using $6.8 million in FEMA money left over from Hurricane Irma.

Kriseman announced a second phase that will lower the qualification requirements and said people will be able to qualify for phase two at the end of this month.

LINK: To learn more, visit stpete.org/fightingchancefund.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

