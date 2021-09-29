St. Pete’s Vinoy hotel to keep iconic exterior while undergoing ‘complete transformation’

The Vinoy hotel in downtown St. Petersburg is getting a facelift.

The pink exterior of the iconic Vinoy Renaissance Hotel is here to stay, but the inside is getting a new paint job along with major upgrades.

However, the Mediterranean, old-Florida design isn’t going anywhere. The new design promises to look at the resort’s historic past, through a new and sophisticated lens.

The resort is calling it a "complete transformation" with a new lobby, ballrooms and veranda. The rocking chairs will remain on the front patio, but the lobby’s cypress beams and ceramic flooring will be restored.

Guestrooms will also get bathrooms with marble walk-in showers.

The hotel will remain open during renovations which will be complete in 2022.

