Starting on Monday, COVID-19 eligibility lowers to age 60 and above in Florida

For some people who’ve patiently been waiting to get the vaccine, they will finally get their turn. Starting Monday, Floridians ages 60 up will be the next group eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The race to vaccinate is speeding up as Florida prepares to inoculate a new group of eligible recipients: anyone 60 and over.

"We think if you don't have the vaccine for everyone yet, giving it to elderly or vulnerable people is the best way to save lives," Governor DeSantis said.

Governor DeSantis made the announcement last Monday by issuing an executive order to now include "Persons 60 years of age and older" among the eligible populations, which opens up the shot to an additional 2 million Floridians.

So far, more than 56% of seniors in Florida have received at least one dose.

"We could be in a situation where we go down to 60 on Monday. We get to 55 relatively soon and then if the supply flood gates really open we could be in a position sometime in April where it's just available and people can get it," DeSantis

Right now, the vaccine available at multiple locations, including several pharmacies, as well as state and federally run vaccine sites. The largest is the FEMA site in Hillsborough County at the Tampa Greyhound Track, where officials are administering at least 2,000 doses per day 7 days a week. Appointments can be made at www.myvaccine.fl.gov. Walk up patients are welcome.

When it comes to pharmacies, Publix already began accepting reservations for people 60 and up, last Friday. CVS and Walmart plan to open-up appointments for the newest eligible group starting Monday.

In other counties, including Pinellas and Pasco, appointments can be made using www.patientportalfl.com.

President Biden previously announced all Americans who want a vaccine shot should be able to make an appointment by May 1st.