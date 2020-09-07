Staycationers, visitors must continue following safety guidelines at the beach, tourism officials say

Even though it may not feel like it in Florida, Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer for many people, almost guaranteeing the beaches will be a destination for both visitors and locals alike.

Pinellas County officials are glad to see the crowds returning as it means local businesses and restaurants can get back on their feet, but they also want to make sure people are staying safe while enjoying their holiday. That’s why they kicked off their new "Rise to Shine" campaign for the Labor Day holiday.

The county spent $2 million on the campaign to remind both vacationers and staycationers that while it may be a holiday, the COVID-19 pandemic is still happening, meaning safety does need to be a priority.

County officials used the funds to remind the community to wear their mask and stay socially distanced while out and about through signs posted around town, billboards, wrapped busses and even through ads on local TV stations.

The campaign not only serves as a reminder to be smart and safe, but it’s also a reassurance for visitors that Pinellas County is a safe place to visit.

Unlike on busy holidays earlier this year, the county will not be an activating their county beach tracker, which let people know just how full the beaches were getting. They’re leaving it up to the community to use their best judgment and to socially distance while on the beach.

Learn more about the Rise to Shine campaign here.

