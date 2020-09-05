Labor Day weekend is off to slow start, leaving room for social distancing

Beaches were wet and gloomy Saturday as locals and tourists took to the sand to kick off this year's Labor Day Weekend. It's one that's unlike what we're used to.

"With everything going on, it's good to see everyone doing their thing and how they are supposed to be doing it. I'm glad to see it and we try and practice it as well," Tampa resident Robert Xiques said.

People on Treasure Island could be seen socially distancing and that's exactly what officials hope to see.

"We're trying to be safe here," Pinellas County Commission Chair Pat Gerard said.

Safety is top of mind right now for Visit St. Pete/ Clearwater. Friday, the visitor's bureau rolled out their new safety campaign on signs and bus wraps. It's meant to remind visitors who may be coming to town of the CDC recommendations like wearing a face mask and social distancing.

"They are looking at 'do I want to go to an area that's a hot spot or do I want to go to an area that is demonstrating you know what we are here to protect," Visit St. Pete/Clearwater President Steve Hayes said.

The campaign is known as 'Rise to Shine' and cost nearly $2 million. It's not only meant for tourists, but for staycationers as well and for people who may be driving in from Orlando. The bureau is also hoping it lets people know that businesses in the county are taking safety precautions against the virus seriously.

"It's usually a little bit more packed right now, but you already know on Labor Day itself it's going to be crazy out here," Xiques said.

