Step by step, Pinellas students mark anniversary of civil rights march

Hundreds of Pinellas County high school students are walking across Clearwater’s Memorial Causeway this morning to mark the 55th anniversary of the march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama.

It's also to commemorate "Bloody Sunday," when civil rights marchers were attacked by law enforcement on the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

Today’s march was organized solely by students as part of a class in which they "research and participate in experiences that connect them with the civil rights movement and volunteer opportunities," a district spokesperson explained.

The morning began with a speech by Lynda Blackmon Lowery, who took part in Bloody Sunday at the age of 15.

"It’s a whole other message from reading something in a textbook, when someone is actually there sharing their story," student Lyric Williams explained. "You get a different message out of it. I’ve never heard her speak before, so I’m really excited to hear her story. And to see just how impactful it is."