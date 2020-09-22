Store manager shot during attempted robbery at Bradenton Walmart

Manatee County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a shooting at a Bradenton Walmart.

It happened Tuesday night at the Walmart on SR 64 E. around 9:30.

Deputies say a store manager was shot in the leg during an attempted robbery.

The shooter is on the run. No description was provided.

The manager was reportedly stable, but his condition was unknown. No one else was injured, according to deputies.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.