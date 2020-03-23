Stores step-up sanitary measures as shoppers stock-up to stay home

Many people are listening to health experts and staying home, but the grocery stores still have groups of shoppers gathering in the aisles.

It’s still a little strange seeing empty shelves, or a list of what products your local store does not have in stock that day.

Now that community spread of COVID-19 appears evident, many are asking if a trip to the store is essential, or is the risk of exposure too high?

FOX 13 News checked in with grocery stores across the region to find out what they’re doing to keep things sanitary.

Publix said it is focused on disinfecting high-touch surfaces like door and drawer handles, touchpads, phones and computers. Food demonstrations have been suspended and all stores have reduced hours so there is more time for sanitation and restocking.

READ: Social distancing: What to do and what not to do to slow the spread of COVID-19

At Target, more time is being spent deeply cleaning the stores, including surfaces like check lanes and touchscreens, at least every 30 minutes. Food sampling has been temporarily stopped and all stores are closing early to support more rigorous routine cleaning.

Advertisement

Sam’s Club said the frequency of cleaning has been increased, especially in the restrooms, café and water fountains, hand sanitizer is at every entrance and exit, and Monday-Saturday hours have shifted so the club can be restocked, cleaned and sanitized.

Trader Joe’s tells FOX 13 News stores have increased the frequency of cleanings, paying close attention to high touch areas like carts, baskets and registers, and all food and beverage sampling has been suspended in-store.

At CostCo, sanitizing surfaces like shopping cart handles, shelves, and registers has been increased, and steps have been taken to control the number of people in warehouses.

Walmart said workers are taking precautions to keep stores cleaned and sanitized, as well as adjusting hours to give employees more time to restock and disinfect.

Almost every store we reached out to also has designated senior shopping times each week where older adults and those with underlying health conditions can get their groceries.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map