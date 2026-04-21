Storm Distillery owner dies days after business explodes in downtown Inverness

The Brief Storm Distillery announced that its owner, David Mohr, has died days after the business exploded. Three people were injured in the explosion on Friday. It is unclear what caused the explosion.



Days after Storm Distillery exploded in downtown Inverness, its owner has passed away, according to a post the business made on its Facebook page.

On Tuesday, Storm Distillery posted that its beloved owner, David Mohr, passed away.

What they're saying:

The post stated, "It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our beloved David Mohr, owner of Storm Distillery. As many of you know, David was involved in a recent accident, and despite the best efforts of medical professionals, he has peacefully passed away. We are deeply moved by the overwhelming outpouring of love, prayers, and support from the community over the last few days. Your kindness has been a source of strength for our family. At this time, we kindly ask for privacy as we process this profound loss and focus on honoring David’s memory. Information regarding services will be shared at a later date."

The backstory:

Three people were injured in the explosion on Friday morning that shut down the entire downtown courthouse square for hours.

Residents said that they heard the explosion more than one mile away.

What we don't know:

The condition of the other people injured in the explosion has not been released.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

What's next:

The fire marshal is investigating.

The Source: This article was written with information posted by Storm Distillery on Facebook as well as previous FOX 13 News reports.





