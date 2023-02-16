The Jacksons cancel Florida Strawberry Festival performance due to 'medical emergency'

article

The Jacksons were initially scheduled to perform at this year's Florida Strawberry Festival but announced Thursday they will have to cancel.

"Due to a medical emergency, The Jacksons are unable to perform at this year's Florida Strawberry Festival," said Florida Strawberry Festival President-Elect Kyle Robinson. "The Jacksons were deeply disappointed to miss this event and expressed their appreciation for their loyal fanbase."

Instead, The Pointer Sisters will fill their time slot: 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8.

"While we were looking forward to seeing The Jacksons, we are honored to welcome The Pointer Sisters to Plant City, and the Florida Strawberry Festival, for the very first time," Robinson said in a statement.

Tickets already purchased can be used for The Point Sisters' performance. Refunds can be provided through March 7 by contacting the fair's box office at 813-754-1996. According to organizers, purchases made by credit card will be credited to accounts within 3-5 business days.

If you purchased tickets from a third-party vendor, you will have to contact them directly.

There are a total of 24 performers for the 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival. Tickets can be purchased at www.flstrawberryfestival.com, over the phone at 813-754-1996, or in person at the Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City.

The full lineup is:

Thursday, March 2, 2023

Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra @ 10:30 a.m. (free with paid gate admission)

The Oak Ridge Boys Front Porch Singin' Tour @ 3:30 p.m.

Walker Hayes @ 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 3, 2023

Willie Nelson @ 3:30 p.m.

Halestorm @ 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 4, 2023

Sara Evans @ 3:30 p.m.

Ludacris @ 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 5, 2023

The Gatlin Brothers @ 3:30 p.m.

Chris Young @ 7:30 p.m.

Monday, March 6, 2023

Neal McCoy @ 3:30 p.m.

Josh Turner @ 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Roots & Boots feat. Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye and Sammy Kershaw @ 3:30 p.m.

CeCe Winans @ 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Tanya Tucker @ 3:30 p.m.

The Pointer Sisters @ 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 9, 2023

Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets @ 10:30 a.m.

Tommy James & The Shondells @ 3:30 p.m.

for King & Country @ 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 10, 2023

Wayne Newton @ 3:30 p.m.

Train @ 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 11, 2023

Sawyer Brown @ 3:30 p.m.

Keith Sweat @ 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 12, 2023

Country Gold Tour, featuring Leroy Van Dyke, T.G. Sheppard, Mandy Barnett and T. Graham Brown @ 3:30 p.m.

Lynyrd Skynyrd @ 7:30 p.m.

The 88th annual festival will be held from March 2-12 in Plant City. The event draws over 500,000 people across 11 days.