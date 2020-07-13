Stray bullet injured Citrus County child on Fourth of July

Citrus County deputies are trying to find the person who fired a weapon, injuring a 12-year-old child on July 4.

Officials said the child was at the front of their home with relatives watching fireworks in the area of West Rolling View Place and West Southern Street in Lecanto. Around 9 p.m., the stray bullet struck the child.

Detectives said it's unclear which direction the bullet originated from. The child is expected to be OK.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ramos at 352-726-4488.

