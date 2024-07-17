Straz Center’s summer intensive draws ballet dancers from across the country

The Straz Center’s summer intensive held by Next Generation Ballet draws in some of the best ballet dancers from across the country and a handful from other countries.

"We're throwing a lot of material at them that maybe they wouldn't be exposed to or where they're from, and maybe ask a little bit more for them than a normal yearly curriculum would do, like sort of push the boundaries, see what's possible," Next Generation Ballet Artistic Director Philip Neal said.

The three-week intensive has more than 150 kids and ends with a showcase on Friday. Isabella Bellinello has been dancing since she was three and is attending from Brazil.

"I hope to dance until I die. That's my dream," she said. "I want to dance, and then after a dance, I want to help other dancers with the same difficulties as I had."

The 16-year-old hopes to improve on her technique on fast jumps. She’s learning from a variety of instructors thanks to a collaboration with Ballet West out of Salt Lake City.

"We sort of did a faculty swap so that we can even open larger the scope of variety," Neal said.

For Bellinello, learning from a bevy of instructors is the highlight of the program.

"I love getting to know all of their backgrounds, and I think it's really a pleasure, when they correct you. I get really excited when they say my name, they remember me from somewhere, so it's really nice," she explained.

Former students are also taking part in both instruction and performance. Part of the showcase will feature performances from Swan Lake.

"It's always been my dream to be a swan, so I'm really happy that I can," Bellinello said. "I’m really nervous, but I'm really excited. I think the excitement is bigger than the nervousness."

Tickets for Friday’s 7 p.m. showcase start at $26.50. For more information, click here.

