Stretch of South Armenia Avenue in Tampa closing due to water main break

Beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday, all travel lanes of South Armenia Avenue will be closed between West Cleveland Street and West Kennedy Boulevard while the Tampa Water Department repairs a water main break.

Officials say barricades and signs will be located in the area to assist with traffic flow.

Drivers are asked to use caution when in the area.

Normal traffic patterns are expected to return by 5 p.m. on Tuesday. However, the Tampa Water Department says they may need to return at a later date to complete more work.

