Stretch of South Armenia Avenue in Tampa closing due to water main break
TAMPA, Fla. - Beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday, all travel lanes of South Armenia Avenue will be closed between West Cleveland Street and West Kennedy Boulevard while the Tampa Water Department repairs a water main break.
Officials say barricades and signs will be located in the area to assist with traffic flow.
READ: Man arrested for deadly shooting over package of socks, police say
Drivers are asked to use caution when in the area.
Normal traffic patterns are expected to return by 5 p.m. on Tuesday. However, the Tampa Water Department says they may need to return at a later date to complete more work.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter