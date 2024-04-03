Strong storms destroy pair of Bay Area mobile homes

Strong storms moved through the Tampa Bay Area on Wednesday afternoon, dumping lots of rain and causing some damage. Two mobile homes were destroyed along Platt Road, north of Plant City in Hillsborough County.

High winds also caused damage to several other homes. Debris was strung on trees, trees were broken apart and roofs thrown across the street. The owner of the land tells FOX 13 the wind just rolled one home across the field.

Fortunately, none of the field workers who live there were injured, but some will need a new place to stay while they clean up the damage.

FOX 13 hasn’t confirmed if this was just high winds or something more. Only the National Weather Service can say if it was a tornado. NWS will send out survey crews if they think it’s a possibility.

FOX 13’s weather team confirms winds reached about 50 MPH in parts of the Bay Area on Wednesday.

