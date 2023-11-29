Strong winds knock over National Christmas Tree in front of White House

article

Strong wind gusts knocked over the National Christmas Tree in front of the White House Tuesday afternoon.

The 40-foot Norway spruce from West Virginia's Monongahela National Forest fell around 1 p.m. It had been planted just two weeks ago on the White House Ellipse.

The National Park Service says they replaced a snapped cable and were able to get the tree upright by 6 p.m.

Wind speeds reached as high at 46 mph at nearby Reagan National Airport Tuesday.

The lighting of the tree, an annual White House holiday tradition, was scheduled for Thursday.

There is no indication from the White House whether Tuesday's incident will delay the event.

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree lighting ceremony took place Tuesday.