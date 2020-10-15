Strong winds peel roof off school gymnasium

The wind was so strong in parts of Washington state Tuesday, it ripped the metal roof off a school gymnasium.

Video shows sections of the roof peeling off a school building as a powerful windstorm blew through Washington state.

Tuesday's gusts clocked-in at up to 60 miles per hour.

Footage shows the moment the roof at Ancient Lakes Elementary – in central Washington -- blew right off, sending sharp chunks of metal flying.

Surveillance cameras catch moment roof comes off school gym

The school's gymnasium now resembles an open-air sports stadium. Thankfully, no one was injured in the storm.

Officials say the area will remain closed off until next week.